SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is closing three more of their facilities due to the weather and lack of attendees on Saturday.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, the city announced the Oakland, Rossville and Shawnee North Aquatic Center will be closed for the rest of the day.

The Lake Shawnee Adventure Cove is also closed today, as well as the Gage Park mini-train and carousel.

The city also rescheduled the Waves of Pain Patriotic Boot Camp for 9 a.m. July 10.