Shawnee Co. confident in vaccine distribution despite major delay from Johnson & Johnson

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Emergency Management Department is confident it can continue vaccinating the population, despite an announcement from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment about a major disparity in their expected shipment of Johnson and Johnson vaccines for the following week.

The state originally anticipated 100,000 doses of the one-dose vaccine but is set to receive just 16,500. The shipments will be delayed sometime until mid to late April.

“That was a pretty drastic difference in what we thought we were going to get statewide,” Dusty Nichols said, emergency manager.

According to Nichols, the one-shot vaccine is convenient for people in difficult situations and can help those who are homebound or can’t make the trip out to be vaccinated twice get the shot in one trip. He said the intention is to use that shot at their mobile clinics, like the vaccination site at Fellowship Hi-Crest.

“If we don’t, we just adjust our plan and we’ll set up a second mobile clinic at the same spot to give the second shot to those people,” Nichols said.

The health department also said there will be an increase of Pfizer and Moderna shots.

“We build our plans, especially with the mobile clinics to be flexible,” he said. “We never know with the allocations coming in exactly what we’re going to get we do know we’re getting vaccinations whether it be Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer or Moderna so we build plans for both.”

According to a KDHE spokesperson, the county by county amounts has not yet been determined

because they only just confirmed the amount from Johnson & Johnson.

