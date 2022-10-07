SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A Manhattan man is in the hospital following an early morning crash in the 10000 block of N.W. Highway 24.

A spokesperson for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a call shortly after 5:30 a.m. about a light-colored minivan driving recklessly on US 24 near Goodyear Road.

The vehicle was traveling westbound on HWY 24 when it left the road, according to the sheriff’s office. Sheriff’s deputies conducted an investigation and determined that the driver was too impaired to operate a motor vehicle. Shawnee County Public Information Officer Abigail Christian told 27 News Caleb Kuhlman, 30, of Manhattan was taken into custody and is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

The sheriff’s office said Kuhlman will be booked into the Shawnee County Department of Correction and charged with driving under the influence and failure to maintain a single lane.