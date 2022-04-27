TOPEKA (KSNT) – “It is vital we believe survivors when they come forward.” That is the message Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay wanted to share when he was asked about National Child Abuse Prevention Month and Sexual Assault Prevention Month, both of which happen in April.

On Wednesday morning, Kagay joined 27 News to talk about a search warrant served to a Topeka recreational cannabis dealer, a two-day roundup of people with warrants and the importance of sexual assault victims coming forward to law enforcement.

On April 20, the Guardian Recreational Cannabis Dispensary was served a search warrant. Officers were seen coming in and out of the building removing inventory and at one point detaining a man in handcuffs. Although Guardian MMJ has since issued a statement on its website, law enforcement has been quiet about any charges.

“As of yet it is an active investigation,” Kagay said. “My practice has always been to defer comment until I do receive it in my office.”

When questioned about whether Guardian MMJ will be allowed to reopen, Kagay said, so long as the law remains in the state of Kansas, he trusts law enforcement will do its job. There has been a push to move forward with marijuana legislation in Kansas in recent years.

A two-day operation in Shawnee County to reduce crime led to the arrest of 57 people this week. The operation focused on finding people with warrants and repeat offenders and checking on registered offenders’ reported status.

With an increase in crime in warmer months, Kagay said the effort was to execute warrants that are outstanding.

April is both Child Abuse Awareness Month and Sexual Assault Prevention Month so Kagay talked about how awareness of both of these topics is important to the community.

“If we don’t believe them and we don’t support them, it’s going to be devastating to them and they are not going to be able to heal,” Kagay said.

“It’s almost never a singular victim,” Kagay said. He noted that abusers will move on to other victims if they are not stopped.

Kagay encouraged victims of abuse to come forward to law enforcement. “It’s important to doing our job,” he said.