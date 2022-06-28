SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A man attempting to flee from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office was found hiding under a truck Tuesday.

Derek S. Devlin (Courtesy Photo/Shawnee County Department of Corrections)

Derek S. Devlin, 37, was pulled over by deputies on Tuesday, June 28, just after 3 a.m. in the 1000 block of NW Van Buren Street. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Devlin had a felony warrant for his arrest and ran from the vehicle. Deputies reported Devlin was found hiding under a truck not far from the car he was driving.

Devlin was taken into custody. The sheriff’s office conducted an investigation with the help of a K9 Unit and found illegal narcotics including methamphetamine.

Devlin faces multiple charges including possession of methamphetamine, fleeing, driving while license suspended and felony interference, according to the sheriff’s office. He is being held without bond at the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.