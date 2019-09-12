Shawnee Co. District Attorney makes $25K donation to TRM

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Rescue Mission received a generous donation Thursday morning.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay made a $25,000 donation to TRM from the DA’s diversion funds at the Shawnee County Commission Meeting. The diversion funds are not government money.

“It’s been very encouraging for me to see this community to rally around the rescue mission and support them the way that they have,” said Kagay. “I think it says a lot about the heart in this community and how much we care.”

TRM announced in early August that they could close because of a financial crisis., facing a monthly $180,000 shortfall.

Since the announcement on Aug. 5, Topekans came together with donations and fundraisers. By Aug. 14, TRM said it received over $400,000.

TRM Executive Director Barry Feaker announced a new campaign on Aug. 22. By then, TRM reported it had raised almost $900,000 in donations.

Those that want to donate can do so by texting TRMgive to 77977, or send donations to PO Box 8350, Topeka, KS 66608.