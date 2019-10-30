Shawnee Co. District Attorney speaks about diversions, National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay spoke with KSNT’s Molly Patt about how he’s an advocate for defendants going on diversion rather than staying in the prison system.

“I believe that often times its a better use of our resources to use our leverage to guide them to programs that will make help them be successful, that will help them be law-abiding citizens,” he said.

He noted that certain defendants should stay in the prison system due to the severity of their crimes.

He also talked about National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the Prosecutor of the Year.