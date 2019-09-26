Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner to hold voter registration drive

SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell announced that his office will hold a registration drive this weekend.

Howell encouraged voters to ensure that their registration is current before the deadline, which is October 15.

The drive will take place at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library on Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:45 p.m., Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

This year the election will decide the city governing body positions, school board positions, Sherwood Improvement District Directors and a Kansas Constitutional amendment related to the U.S. Census.

The election will take place on November 5.

Another drive will be held at the library on the weekend of October 11 to 13.

Anyone who has questions concerning their voter registration status may call the Election Office at 785-251-5900, or at the Shawnee Co. Election Office at www.snco.us/election/.