TOPEKA (KSNT) – The first shipment of bivalent COVID-19 boosters approved by the Centers for Disease Control has arrived in Shawnee County . According to the health department, both the Pfizer-BioNTech, for ages 12 years and older, and Moderna, for ages 18 years and older, bivalent boosters will be offered immediately.

The bivalent booster recommendation from the CDC replaces previous booster recommendations

for people ages 12 years and older. All immunizations will be administered at the Clinical Services Division located at 2115 SW 10th Avenue in Topeka, according to the health department.

Shawnee County remains in the high category with over 100 new cases per 100,000 people. Between Sept. 3 and Sept. 9, Shawnee County saw 201 new cases with 113.6 cases per 100,000 residents.

Kansas has five counties in the low category, seven listed as moderate, 23 in the substantial category and 107 counties categorized as high.

Since the start of the pandemic, Kansas has had 9,072 deaths from COVID-19, with ages ranging from 0 to 108.

On Jan. 1, 2021, Kansas averaged 38 deaths per week. That number dropped off considerably until December of 2021 when the number of deaths spiked to 19 on average for a seven-day period. In Jan. 2022 the death toll spiked to 30 deaths a week but has consistently declined since that time. Since May of 2022, Kansas has averaged one or two deaths for a rolling seven-day time frame.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, 2,020,392 people in Kansas have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 1,652,134 have received the second dose. According to KDHE, 990,328 residents of Kansas have received a third dose.

In Shawnee County, 108,595 residents have completed the vaccine series.

New cases of COVID-19, Sept. 3, 2022 through Sept. 9, 2022: