Shawnee Co. health officer resigns immediately following county commission’s change to health order

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(KSNT Photo/James Ryan)

SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee Co. Health Officer Gianfranco Pezzino resigned effective immediately on Monday at the Shawnee County Commissioner’s virtual meeting.

This comes after the commission approved the officer’s health order with two amendments in a 2-1 vote, with Commissioner Kevin Cook voting no.

The first allows bars and restaurants to stay open until 10 p.m., a change from the current 9 p.m. restrictions.

Additionally, organized adult and youth sports can now practice at the mass gathering limit of 10 people, including coaches and trainers.

Pezzino was scheduled to end his duties as Health Officer for Shawnee County at the end of the year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories