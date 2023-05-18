SHAWNEE CO. (KSNT) – Shawnee County officials are working to get ahead of any blue-green algae that may appear this season.

Blue-green algae was the cause of many lake closures in Shawnee County last summer, most notably at Adventure Cove on Lake Shawnee. Blue-green algae is a kind of poisonous bacteria that grows in water that can make people and even pets sick if they come into contact it.

Tim Laurent with Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation says, as of now, there are no signs of blue-green algae in the water in Shawnee County. But, we’re at the mercy of mother nature, and if we should find it, it’ll happen soon.

“Right now, we’re in the clear,” Laurent said. “This is sort of the prime time for blue-green algae to start developing as the weather gets warmer and especially if we get a lot of rain, that tends to be when you see these things.”

Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation plans to attend a national conference with county agencies across the nation to get tips on how to combat blue-green algae soon.