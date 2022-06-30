TOPEKA (KSNT) – A judge in the 3rd Judicial District of Shawnee County is retiring on June 24.

District Judge Nancy Parrish served Shawnee County for 27 years after her appointment in 1994. She also served as chief judge from 2005 to 2013.

“As a judge, I always have tried to respect all the parties who appeared in my court and to make thoughtful and fair decisions,” Parrish said. “I have been privileged to preside in over 100 jury trials, mostly criminal. This work is challenging, eye-opening, and often heartbreaking–but rarely boring. I have a special respect for the many individuals who have served as jurors in these trials.”

Parrish is a graduate of Kansas State University. She received cum laude honors from K-State and earned her master’s degree in special education at the University of Kansas. She also attended Washburn University School of law and graduated with magna cum laude honors.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my 27 years as a judge and I will cherish the friendships I have with the judges, the staff, and the attorneys who have appeared in my court,” said Parrish.