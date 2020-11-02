Shawnee Co. landfill wants to increase waste level, upsetting people in area

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Controversy hit Shawnee County during Monday’s commission meeting, leaving people upset about a potential increase in the height of a landfill in the northern part of the county.

The Rolling Meadows Landfill, owned by Waste Management, currently houses a hill of waste that has a maximum height set at 1,164 feet. Now, they want to split the hill into two and increase the height to 1,190 feet.

“This is simply a plan that is meant to preserve space,” said Michael Hey, area manager of disposal for Waste Management. “The space is precious to us, it should be precious to the county.”

However, some people disagree with this proposal.

“I love my house, I love the area,” said Sally Brooke, a realtor who sells houses in the area and also lives a mile away from the landfill. “If it raises it will be a detriment to me, and it will be difficult to sell the properties.”

Brooke estimated the property value of homes in the area to decrease by at least 28% if the landfill is increased.

Multiple other residents and realtors joined Brooke in telling the commissioners they disagree with this proposal, saying it is bad for their health, it will smell and it will drive away people from living there.

“When I first moved in, it was occasionally I would smell the dump off and on,” said Scott Huston, who lives near the landfill and also owns Vikings Grille, located nearby.

A final decision has yet to be made as county commissioners are still discussing the ins and outs. County commissioners will vote next Monday, Nov. 9.