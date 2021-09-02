Shawnee Co. moves in the right direction, Covid indicator moves out of high category

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Indicator is showing the county may be moving in the right direction after consecutive weeks of being in the high category on the COVID-19 indicator report. The report released Thursday morning shows the county in the substantial category.

The latest report, current as of Aug. 31, reports Shawnee County has 121 new coronavirus cases, 1,202 individuals in isolation, and 73 current hospitalizations.

The most confirmed cases are between the ages of 35 and 44 years old with 121 cases.

There are 29 children between the ages of 0-4 who have been diagnosed in Shawnee County, and 47 cases between the ages of five and nine years old.

There are currently 115 cases in Shawnee County that are between 10 and 19 years old.