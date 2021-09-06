Shawnee Co. murder-suicide victims identified, bullets leave damage to neighboring home

SHAWNEE CO. (KSNT) – An apparent murder-suicide that left two people dead on Friday afternoon nearly injured neighbors as well.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said the bodies of 21-year-old Connor O’Hara and 20-year-old Hannah King, both from Topeka, were found dead in a home in the Montara neighborhood south of Topeka.

Deputies responded shortly after 4 p.m. Friday. Investigators said they believe a fight between the couple led to O’Hara shooting King before turning the gun on himself.

Their neighbors said shots ended up in their home, but fortunately they were not home. The shots traveled dozens of feet smashing their back window. They said they even found bullets in their furniture.

Investigators do not believe anyone else was involved in the shooting.