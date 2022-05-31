TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Parks and Recreation board met to discuss the 2023 budget proposal on Tuesday.

The budget has an increase of 8% with a projected total of $17,820,849.

”I will tell you, just off the top, the majority of the expense, of the increase over last year is in our personnel lines,” said Tim Laurent, Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Director. “And then what isn’t in personnel lines is typically what you’ll find is in areas of fuel.”

The board has a number of projects lined up to complete within 2023 after already having completed 60 projects in 2022 such as the Midwest Health Pool receiving a new paint job. The budget request for 2023 is scheduled to be presented to the Shawnee County Advisory Boards and Commissions tomorrow for approval.