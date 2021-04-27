Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec committee to present family park master plan

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Department is ready for the next phase of its family park master plan.

In 2019, it was decided to use the space at 21st and Urish to turn it into a family park.

Originally there was backlash that there wasn’t enough public input. Since then, Tim Laurent with the Parks and Rec Department, and the advisory committee have been working to come up with a plan to meet people’s wants for the space.

“There is an activities center that is in the plan. I can tell you there is a destination playground, there are pickleball courts, there are trails, there are other amenities,” Laurent said.

They will present their master plan to the Shawnee County Commission on Thursday. If the commission gives the go-ahead, the parks department will then start researching the costs and the order the projects will be done.