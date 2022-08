SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT)- Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is hosting an adaptive program called “Dancehouse.”

This program is open to ages 14+ and allows people to hang out and dance along with friends or family. This event will be held on the second of every Thursday of each month.

The “Dancehouse” event is located at the big Gage Shelter House from 6-8 p.m. The entry fee is only $5.

Gather up your friends and family and have a fun dance party together.