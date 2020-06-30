Shawnee Co. Parks & Rec postponing maintenance projects to balance budget

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks & Recreation officials say programs for next year will not be affected by budget shortfalls caused by the coronavirus pandemic. This is part of the 2021 budget, which is being presented to the Advisory Board at its meeting Tuesday evening.

Parks and Recreation Director Tim Laurent said they are keeping programs untouched by adjusting scheduled projects.

“Programs haven’t been affected. It’s more projects, deferred maintenance, those sorts of things,” Laurent said. “Those projects we’ll still want to do. We’ll just have to push them further down the road.”

Laurent said they have had to make some budget adjustments in real time. He said some programs, like golf, are funded by the revenue they generate.

“Obviously there for a short time we were closed,” Laurent said. “There were times when people didn’t feel comfortable coming out and playing golf. Golf has rebounded pretty nicely, but we’ve had to really watch our expenses.”

Laurent said the final budget has been submitted to the county. The Advisory Board has been part of budget discussions, but will see the final product for the first time Tuesday night.

The board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Garfield Shelter House at 1600 NE Quincy St. Click here to look at the meeting agenda.