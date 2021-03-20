Shawnee Co. Parks & Recreation oil geese eggs to control population

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Lake Shawnee is known for its 410-acre lake that’s popular among fishermen, but also among another two-legged species: the Canada Goose.

This year, Shawnee County Parks and Recreation said the geese population is larger than normal prompting the department to team up with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to control the numbers.

“When we see any geese we usually talk to the USDA and notify approximately X amount of geese are out on the lake and they are actively searching the lakes as well,” Jeremy Myers, with Shawnee County Parks and Recreation, said.

Too many geese can create a health hazard for park-goers all across the county.

“The resident Canadian geese and any Canadian geese really cause turf damage, fecal matter which can cause human and public safety,” Meyers said.

Geese feces contain parasites that cause disease in our kids and loved ones. The overpopulation also leads to the formation of Blue-Green Algae in the water.

The USDA uses what’s known as an oiling process to curb the population. This solution is harmless to the geese. Workers cover their eggs in oil, which causes them not to hatch. This process starts around mid-March and lasts until mid-May.