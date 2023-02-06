TOPEKA (KSNT) – In 2022, Shawnee County recorded its largest single-year increase in population in 10 years. This is according to the latest Kansas Division of the Budget report.

Shawnee County’s population grew by 2,265 people in 2022. It’s the highest single-year percentage growth among the top-five largest counties by population in Kansas.

The Greater Topeka Partnership attributes this population growth to successful strategies like Momentum 22 boosting the morale of people living in Topeka.

Pivarnik says Momentum 27 offers new incentives the city hopes will continue to make Topeka a sought-after destination for newcomers.

“We’re going to continue to share incremental successes with our citizens, but we’re never satisfied,” said Matt Pivarnik, Greater Topeka Partnership CEO. “As our poverty goes down, as our GDP goes up, as our population increases, we’re just not satisfied. So look for more positive movement in metrics in the near future.”