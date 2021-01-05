Shawnee Co. provides coronavirus vaccines to home health workers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Health Department and GraceMed teamed up on Tuesday to provide coronavirus vaccines to home health workers at Agriculture Hall near Stormont Vail Events Center.

Dana Kelly, a pediatric home health nurse in Shawnee County, was one of around 500 healthcare workers who received the vaccine. When Kelly found out the vaccines were being dispersed, she did not expect to receive it this soon.

“I’m very excited about it,” Kelly said.

The two organizations decided to provide the vaccine to home health workers because the otherwise would not receive it during this phase.

“The population that they serve is certainly very high risk,” said Dennis Cooley, Interim Health Officer for the health department. “We wanted to make sure that we got this group first.”

On the opposite side of the events center, Stormont Vail Health has continued to vaccinate their employees over the last few weeks. Since receiving their first shipment almost three weeks ago, the hospital has immunized over 3,000 of their employees.

Stormont Vail Health has begun immunizing employees with their second dose of the vaccine, according to Dr. Robert Kenagy, the hospital’s CEO and president.

However, it will be weeks before all of the healthcare workers in Shawnee County are immunized, according to a press release from the health department. Once they are, groups such as the elderly, police and teachers will be able to receive the vaccine.