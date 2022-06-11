TOPEKA (KSNT) – With heat indices in Northeast Kansas expected to reach extreme highs this weekend, the Shawnee County Emergency Management is reminding people to be careful.
The National Weather Service is projecting heat index highs around 110 degrees this weekend. These temperatures will affect Topeka and other cities in the Northeast Kansas area. The National Weather Service has also released a Special Weather Statement for Shawnee and surrounding counties because of the high indices.
Shawnee County is urging people to check on the elderly, those with medical conditions and those with special needs during these hot weather periods.
Illnesses, injuries and deaths can be prevented during this hot weather by participating in the following:
- Stay in an air-conditioned indoor location
- Drink plenty of fluids
- Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing and sunscreen
- Schedule outdoor activities carefully
- Pace yourself
- Take cool showers or baths to cool down
- Check on a friend or neighbor and have someone do the same for you
- Do not leave children or pets in cars
- Check the local news for health and safety updates
Questions can be directed to Director Dusty Nichols at dustin.nichols@snco.us or 785-4152.