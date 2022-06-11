TOPEKA (KSNT) – With heat indices in Northeast Kansas expected to reach extreme highs this weekend, the Shawnee County Emergency Management is reminding people to be careful.

The National Weather Service is projecting heat index highs around 110 degrees this weekend. These temperatures will affect Topeka and other cities in the Northeast Kansas area. The National Weather Service has also released a Special Weather Statement for Shawnee and surrounding counties because of the high indices.

Shawnee County is urging people to check on the elderly, those with medical conditions and those with special needs during these hot weather periods.

Illnesses, injuries and deaths can be prevented during this hot weather by participating in the following:

Stay in an air-conditioned indoor location

Drink plenty of fluids

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing and sunscreen

Schedule outdoor activities carefully

Pace yourself

Take cool showers or baths to cool down

Check on a friend or neighbor and have someone do the same for you

Do not leave children or pets in cars

Check the local news for health and safety updates

Questions can be directed to Director Dusty Nichols at dustin.nichols@snco.us or 785-4152.