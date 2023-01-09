TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a suspect in a recent shooting outside Baby Dolls.

Abigail Christian, a spokesperson for the SNSO, said that the sheriff’s office is trying to identify an individual connected to a shooting outside Baby Dolls.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2022, deputies responded after receiving a call about a disturbance, according to Christian. A fight began near the entrance of the business and moved into the parking lot. Multiple shots were fired and one person was hit during the fight and one person was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Those with any information connected to this event is asked to contact the SNSO at 785-251-2200 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.