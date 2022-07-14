SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a teenager who law enforcement is calling a person of interest in an aggravated burglary.

On Thursday morning, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office tweeted a photo of John Lopez, 15, asking for people to come forward or contact the authorities if they know his whereabouts.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, this case is connected to a burglary on July 8 in South Topeka.

27 News reported on July 12 that four teenage boys broke into a home in South Topeka. The four teenagers walked through the carport, peeked through the windows, and walked through their side door. The kids were in and out of the house in three minutes, according to security camera footage, but did not leave empty-handed. They stole guns from the house.

Anyone with info is asked to contact Det. Colton Johnson at 785-251-2529 or colton.johnson@snco.us. Anonymous tips can be made to @ShawneeCountyCS.