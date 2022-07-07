SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a vehicle that law enforcement is calling a “vehicle of interest.”

(Courtesy Photo/Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff, patrol deputies and detectives are investigating a home invasion Wednesday evening.

The vehicle of interest is a Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The vehicle fled from officers in the 3600 block of SE 6th Street, and might be missing a bumper, or have side damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200. We appreciate any assistance!

This is a developing story.