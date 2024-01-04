TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local law enforcement are asking for your help to locate two teens.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is attempting to locate two runaway teens. According to a SCSO press release, deputies are searching for 14-year-old Aaliyah A. Freeman, of Topeka, and 16-year-old Angelo T. Bray, of Auburn.

Freeman was reported as a runaway on Dec. 7, 2023. According to the press release, she is described as a Black female, approximately 5’1″, weighs 116 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. Freeman was last spotted in the Montara area, just south of Topeka.

Photos Courtesy/ Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office

Bray was reported as a runaway on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023. Shawnee County Sheriff describe him as a 5’2″ 128 lbs. Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. According to SCSO, Freeman and Bray are believed to be together.

If you have any information on Freeman and Bray’s whereabouts, contact the SCSO at (785) 251-2200 or the offices Criminal Investigations Division at detectiveleads@snco.us.

For more crime news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts.