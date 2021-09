SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 55-year-old man who was last seen at the Silver Lake High School football game on Friday night.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Timothy Johnson of Topeka has multiple health issues and his family is concerned about his whereabouts. He is about six feet tall, weighs 200 pounds and drives a silver 2005 Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call (785) 251-2200.