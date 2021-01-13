Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man for attempted murder, other felonies

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man is in custody and facing multiple felonies including attempted first degree murder, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, deputies took Zachery R. Nelson, 27, into custody in the 8000 block of Southwest 23rd Terrace.

He’s being charged with attempted first degree murder, aggravated assault, criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle, criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied home, criminal damage and criminal threat. The charges stem from a previous incident that deputies were looking for Nelson as a suspect for.

On Jan. 8, deputies responded to reports of a shooting near Northwest Beecher Road and Northwest Netherland Drive. Deputies reported Nelson had fired multiple rounds at another person. No one was injured in the incident.

