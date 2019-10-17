Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying car used in robbery

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for five suspects in a robbery that occurred outside of a Core First Bank and Trust in Topeka.

On Tuesday at 3:38 p.m., a robbery occurred outside the bank located in the 4600 block of NW Fielding Road.

Deputies said there were five suspects who fled the scene on US 75 Highway in a black Lincoln MKX. The vehicle had a possible temporary tag and the word “LINCOLN” in large white lettering on the passenger side of the windshield.

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office asked that anyone with information on the robbery or the vehicle contact Detective Stephanie Dicken at 785-251-2224, stephanie.dicken@snco.us or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.