TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a Citizens Academy to provide education and help develop positive relations with the community.

The Citizen’s Academy is set to start in Jan. 10, 2024. The Sheriff’s Office is now taking applications for the 10-week program that will include courses on traffic enforcement, patrol operations, the K-9 Unit, Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT), crisis negotiations, criminal investigation, crime scene investigation, use of force and more.

The academy will host courses every Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Law Enforcement Center at 320 S. Kansas Ave. in Topeka, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Citizens who are 18 years or older, interested in law enforcement and who don’t have a criminal record are encouraged to apply. For more information visit the Sheriff’s Office website here. To apply for the academy, you can find the application here.

If you have additional questions you can contact Deputy Shayna Anderson at shayna.anderson@snco.us.

To stay up to date on the latest local news, click here to download the KSNT News app for IOS or Android.