TOPEKA (KSNT) – After hearing from the public, Shawnee County has developed three possible plans for a new aquatic facility in Topeka. Now, the county wants your help to decide which option is best.

In June, Shawnee County Commissioners voted to move forward with plans to replace the pool at Oakland/Billard Park. This comes as the Oakland Pool, which was constructed in 1965, has become increasingly expensive to maintain.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is again turning to the community for input on three different plans for the facility. The county hosted a public meeting Tuesday evening to present the options, which include replacing the pool with a spray park, building a new family pool and a combination of the two:

Shawnee County Parks and Rec spokesman Mike McLaughlin told 27 News the budget for this project is $4 million, which comes from $10 million in bonds allocated to the parks. McLaughlin said a final design needs to be completed before a schedule on the project can be set by the contractors.

Shawnee County Parks and Rec have posted an online survey for to allow the community to pick their favorite option. This survey will close at 11:59 p.m. Aug. 22.