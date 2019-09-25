Shawnee Co. woman fails to collect enough signatures to put $10M rec center to vote

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Carol Marple has failed to collect the number of signatures required for her petition to put a $10 million rec center on the November ballot.

Marple, the lead in collecting protest signatures, had until 5 p.m. on Wednesday to collect 5,461 registered voter signatures in order to put the item on the ballot. She received just over 4,000 signatures.

In August, Shawnee County commissioners approved the plans to build the new center at 21st St. and Urish St., which would include pickleball courts, picnic tables, fitness trails and more.

Some people did not agree with the commission’s decision, as people against it say the money should go to other parts of the county.

Marple said since taxpayers would be footing the bill, they should have a say in the project.

She began collecting signatures on September 11 at various locations around Shawnee County.

“I’d like to first thank the more than 100 petition circulators for their persistence and dedication to this effort, and the more than 4000 citizens who signed a petition,” said Carol Marple. “The four business sites that were instrumental in receiving signatures on petitions, were so helpful in ensuring citizens could stop by and sign. The media has also contributed greatly to spreading the word about the petition signing locations since Wednesday, September 11 when we started in earnest on the approved petition language,” she said.

Even though she did not get the signatures required, Marple said she feels “invigorated.”

“This past 14 days has invigorated my citizenship spirit, and that of the protest petition team who remain committed to voicing concern about the “Family Park” proposed to be built with borrowed money, at 21st and Urish,” said Carol.