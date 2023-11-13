SHAWNEE, Kan. — City leaders in Shawnee have made their decision concerning their embattled city manager.

Councilmembers Monday night voted to fire Doug Gerber two weeks after an inappropriate video involving Gerber was sent to city employees. The video showed Gerber involved in explicit activity.

Shawnee’s city councilmembers went into an executive session around 6:45 p.m.

All seven of Shawnee’s council members in attendance voted to terminate Gerber with cause.

Gerber has remained on administrative leave for the past two weeks.

Councilmembers wouldn’t answer questions after Monday night’s vote but have previously said they favored his firing because he failed to report to the council the video had been sent to city employees.

The Shawnee’s city manager position is listed as paying $190,000 per year.

Doug Whitacre, the city’s director of public works, is serving as interim city manager.