TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local country club is partnering to support kids in need.

The Children’s Advocacy Center of Douglas County held its second annual golf scramble at the Shawnee Country Club today. Along with the scramble, people participated in prize holes and raffles as well.

All funds from the event are being donated to the CAC. Its mission is to treat those who have been victims of child abuse.

“Our role is to provide that family advocacy,” Executive Director of Douglas County CAC Bev Turner said. “So, bringing us all together and making sure that every decision we make is in the best interest of the child and family”

If you are suffering or know someone suffering from child abuse, click HERE to get involved with the Children’s Advocacy Center.