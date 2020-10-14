Shawnee County adding more ballot drop off boxes for upcoming election

SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (KSNT) – Election Day is three weeks away as of Tuesday, and the Shawnee County Election Office is working on making sending in a mail-in ballot more accessible.

Mail-in ballots will be sent out on Wednesday for every voter who requested them.

“With that many ballots out I want to make sure we don’t have too long of lines,” Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell said. “I’m a little concerned about lines.”

Howell has been in contact with the post office, and trusts them to get your ballot back to their office safely, he said. However, if you are looking for other options, the election office also has a dropbox in their office.

In addition, they are planning to have a drive-thru option beginning next week. There will also be about ten more dropbox options across the county, Howell said.

They will all have officials from both parties there to answer any questions you may have, and make sure your ballot is safe.

Howell is hopeful the new option will reduce crowding.

“If you’re just in your car in line waiting to drop it off, I don’t think it’ll take too long,” Howell said.

The locations of all of the drive-thru drop-offs will be announced Thursday at the Shawnee County Commission meeting, Howell said.