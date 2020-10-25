Shawnee County Adult Detention Center, inmate death

The Shawnee Co. Juvenile Detention Center is near the Shawnee County Adult Facility in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — An inmate died from suicide Friday morning at the Shawnee County Adult Detention Center, the Department of Correction said.

Officers found 42-year-old Wendy Deever hanging in her cell when performing rounds. Emergency personnel cut down Deever and performed life-saving measures, she was later pronounced dead.

Deever was booked into the Adult Detention Center in late February on charges of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Criminal Possession of a Firearm by felon, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation along with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and Shawnee County Department of Corrections are investigating the details regarding the suicide.