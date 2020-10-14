Shawnee County ambulances honor 9/11 victims and heroes

American Medical Response (AMR) has added to its fleet two ambulances designed to honor the victims who died and the heroes who responded to the September 11, 2001 attacks on our country.

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – American Medical Response (AMR) added two ambulances to its fleet designed to honor the victims who died and the heroes who responded to the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on our country.

The ambulances, which will be put in service later this month, will be used for special events and emergency and non-emergency responses in Topeka and Shawnee County.

Another of the newly designed ambulances shows the Pentagon and Twin Towers and the message “Patriot Day; We Will Never Forget.”

Though not a federal holiday, Patriot Day – September 11 of each year – memorializes the 2,977 victims of the attacks and encourages volunteerism and service.

“September 11, 2001 was one of the darkest days in our nation’s history. However, we witnessed many acts of sacrifice, stirring patriotism, and unity in the days following the attacks,” said Mickey Huber, operations manager for AMR Topeka/Shawnee County. “There are many EMTs and paramedics working today, including here in eastern Kansas, who were inspired to serve because of the heroism first responders displayed back then.”

At 5 a.m. on Monday, Harry Chermak was the first paramedic to deploy for a shift in one of the commemorative ambulances.

Chermak was working in the AMR Topeka/Shawnee County operation when the airplanes crashed into the World Trade Center towers.

AMR has 19 ambulances and nearly 100 paramedics, EMTs, dispatchers, and support personnel in Shawnee County. Last year, they responded to 28,151 requests for service.