TOPEKA (KSNT) – Severe thunderstorms are moving through northeast Kansas, knocking out power and causing wind and hail damage.

Several northeast Kansas counties are seeing severe damages after a major storm sweeps through Friday evening. Jefferson County noted wind speeds getting as high as 80 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Topeka Police and Fire officials have reported tree branches down across the city. Power lines are also down across Topeka, impacting residents across the Capital City.

