Shawnee County applying for small business relief grant, helping those impacted by coronavirus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County leaders want to help small businesses affected by the coronavirus.

At Monday’s county commission meeting, commissioners approved the county to apply for money from the Cares Act.

It’s specifically for small businesses impacted by the coronavirus.

Eligible businesses can have up to 50 employees and at least 51% of their employees must meet low to middle income limits.

“We are eager to move forward with this to try and get all the relief possible we can to our small businesses and especially our low and moderate income businesses,” Curtis Sneeder with the Greater Topeka Partnership said.

If the county gets the money, the Greater Topeka Partnership will give it out to small businesses.