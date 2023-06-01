TOPEKA (KSNT) — The Shawnee County Commissioners approved the sale of fireworks per House Rule Resolution No. Hr 2006-11.

A total of 22 applicants received permission from commissioners to set up fireworks stands. These stands will be selling fireworks between June 27th and July 4th.

The approval of these applications has already generated a significant amount of revenue for Shawnee County, the total fees collected from the applicants’ amount to $11,750.

Shawnee County Commissioner Aaron Mays explains how selling fireworks is a win-win for everyone.

“We got a lot of local entrepreneurs that have, not just entrepreneurs but also community organizations, that use this as a fundraiser,” Mays said. “So fireworks have become sort of part of the culture in Shawnee County, and it’s always great to celebrate July 4th, so why not do it with a bang.”

Residents of Shawnee County have designated times for setting off fireworks that are quickly approaching. Starting at 8 a.m. on June 27, residents will be allowed to enjoy fireworks displays; the specified time frame extends until midnight on July 4.