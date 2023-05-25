TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County is working to get its community centers ready for kids who are out of school for the summer. At its weekly meeting Thursday, the Shawnee County Commission signed off two major repairs that require immediate attention.

Commissioners approved replacing the leaky roof at the Crestview Community Center. The work will be paid for by warrant settlement. They also approved emergency repairs on the Hillcrest Community Center gym floor. A water line break caused more than $150,000 in damages to the floor.

County Commissioner Chair Bill Riphahn said they want to keep these facilities nice for the people who use them.

“Not everyone uses our facilities but a lot of it is for kids,” Riphahn said. “You have swimming pools, rec centers and things like that. I think people like to know that you have a good quality of life in your community and I think this is a huge part of quality of life.”

Renovations should be complete by early summer.