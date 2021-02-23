Shawnee County asking for residents to fill out health needs assessment survey before deadline

SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Health Department is asking for the community’s help in determining what health goals the county needs to focus on by filling out a Community Health Needs Assessment.

The short survey asks what the top priorities are for residents’ health, and what issues they feel are barriers to reaching those goals.

“The importance of the survey is really to give us a good idea of what the health needs are so that we can create tangible and actionable interventions in our community to improve those gaps or those barriers that people see as a barrier to their good health,” said Craig Barnes with the health department.

The county has had over 1,500 responses to the survey as of Monday, with a goal of hitting 2,300 by their deadline of Sunday.

This year the department is pushing for groups who were underrepresented in the previous survey in 2018, including local youth and residents in rural Shawnee County.

There are paper surveys at various places across the county, but the department is encouraging people to take the survey online if they are capable of doing so.

To access the survey in English, click here. To access the survey in Spanish, click here.