TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Board of County Commissioners has signed off on the purchase of a property in Topeka that is currently the home of the Evel Knievel Museum and Historic Harley-Davidson.

On Thursday, Dec. 21, Shawnee County commissioners met to discuss several items, including the purchase of the property at 2047 SW Topeka Boulevard. The board signed off on the contract to purchase the property for nearly $3 million at a 3-0 vote.

The board said it plans to convert the property into an auto body repair shop for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. This is expected to take some time to complete.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts.