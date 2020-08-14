Shawnee County burglaries down, Sheriff says

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County burglaries have dropped within the past month, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff.

Between June 11 and July 11, deputies responded to 133 reported burglaries. Between July 11 and Aug. 11, deputies responded to 87 reports, a drop of 46 within the past month, according to a tweet from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Brian C. Hill is pleased to announce that burglaries over the past month in Shawnee County are down! Although we are encouraged by the decline, we understand that we must remain vigilant and we ask citizens to continue to report any suspicious activity in a timely manner. pic.twitter.com/fX6KHlzWBm — Shawnee Co. Sheriff (@ShawneeSheriff) August 11, 2020

Officials are still asking people to “remain vigilant” and report any suspicious activity to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.