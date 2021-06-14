Shawnee County Commission approves change to Sunday liquor store hours

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Liquor store hours are changing for some Northeast Kansans. Shawnee County Commissioners approved the resolution to expand liquor store sales on Sundays. Some stores can open at 9 a.m. instead of waiting until noon.

This change was passed at the state level in March, but now it is up to city and county officials to decide if it will apply within those borders. Shawnee County only has control over certain areas.

“This means outside of the city limits of the city of Topeka or Silver Lake or Rossville or other communities,” Jim Crowl, Shawnee County Counselor, said.

Cities within counties are able to make their own ordinances, but unincorporated cities in the area adopt Shawnee County’s orders. Liquor businesses in the county can open sooner on Sundays starting in 60 days. That 60 day wait period gives members of the public time to petition the ordinance if desired.

For liquor store owners like Daniel Bryan, he is waiting on his city, the city of Auburn, to give him the green light.

“I need to get on their agenda, I present it to them and then they will either pass the ordinance or not,” Daniel Bryan, owner of Bryan’s Liquor, said.

He said his business will grow if it does pass.

“Especially that Sunday market is really going to help push us,” Bryan said. “There are a lot of times where individuals want to get their spirits or their beer and they take it to the lake or take it to the family,” Bryan said.

The Topeka City Council will vote on extending Sunday hours in their meeting on June 15.