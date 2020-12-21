Shawnee County Commission approves contracts, house cleaning before signing off for holidays

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Commission met Monday to authorize contracts and consider the authorization of others.

The commission approved payment of contracts including $118,000 for glass that was installed in the courtrooms to mitigate any spread of the coronavirus.

The commission also approved the TeaCup project, a grit removal system at the Sherwood Treatment Plant at a lump sum of $589,011.00.

Additionally, the commission approved a three-year renewal of the equipment and preventative maintenance to maintain wireless in all county buildings.

The commission agreed to renew OMS software for parks and recreation, approved the continuation of Kossover Tennis Center by Genesis Health Clubs, voted to approve the continuation of seasonal guides and promotional brochures for the Parks and Recreation Department, accepted a bid to remove power poles, and accepted a bid for an alternate selection of the irrigation pump system from Lake Shawnee.

Leonard (Len) Richter was unanimously appointed to the Civil Service Board as the Third Commission District representative.

During executive session the commission entered into consultation for 15 minutes on a personnel matter of non-elected personnel specifically for salary.