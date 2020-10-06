Shawnee County Commission approves coronavirus relief funds for nonprofits, private schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – More money will go to local nonprofits and private schools after the Shawnee County Commission approved the additional funding on Monday.

The funds, which totaled $790,080, will go toward the Shawnee County Community Based Programs.

“We have finally got that ball rolling and the money is starting to go out the door and out to the communities, which is really where we would like to see it be,” said Jennifer Sauer, Shawnee County deputy financial administrator.

The money will come from federal funding from the CARES Act provided to Shawnee County. The first payments for the program were sent out Monday morning.

This funding is in addition to the over $5 million dollars the county previously approved for the program in August.