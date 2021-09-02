Shawnee County Commission approves mill levy increase, raising property taxes

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Property taxes are going up in Shawnee County. County commissioners voted to approve the 2021 budget at the meeting on Thursday.

The mill levy will increase by 2.8. Commissioners spent much of the morning finding ways to cut costs. When the day began there was a projected increase of 3.8, but commissioners made changes to lower the impact on county residents.

The raise of 2.8 means a $100,000 house will have to pay an additional $32 in taxes per year.

The mill levy for 2021 now sits at 50.985.

The budget is $3.7 million higher than last year’s, it now sits at $118 million dollars. This is lower than the $122 million that came in from the department’s requests but higher than a flat budget of $115 million.