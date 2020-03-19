Shawnee County commission meetings no longer open to public because of coronavirus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County officials are changing the way their meetings are held to help limit the spread of germs during the coronavirus pandemic.

All department heads called in to Thursday morning’s county commission meeting at the courthouse unless they had a presentation to show in person.

They did this to keep the number of people in the room limited and allow for 6 feet between each person.

The public is no longer allowed at meetings and will have to address commissioners through letters.

Commissioner Kevin Cook has not been at the last few meetings because he’s in quarantine at home. Commissioner Bill Riphahn said that Cook recently traveled to a state that’s had a number of confirmed cases of the Coronavirus and chose to put himself in quarantine for two weeks.

“He’s a good example for everyone else. If you’ve traveled to states or other areas of the world even where they’ve had this problem, this Coronavirus,” Riphahn said. “It’s a good idea to just stay away from people.”

Riphahn says that Cook has had no symptoms of the coronavirus since returning home and will be done with quarantine at the end of this week.

Commission meetings will be held this way until further notice.